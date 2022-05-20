Skip to main content

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday 22 May and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 38 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the capital.

Mike Dean will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Mike Dean

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Darren Cann

Fourth official: John Busby

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

