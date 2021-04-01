Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs West Brom | Premier League

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday 3 April and it will be refereed by David Coote at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 30 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in west London.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Neil Davies, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Peter Kirkup

