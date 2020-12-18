Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday 21st December and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 14 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Dan Cook, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

