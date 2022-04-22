Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League
Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday 24 April and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Simon Long
