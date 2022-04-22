Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday 24 April and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Read More

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Andre Marriner

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

