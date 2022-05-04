Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday 7 May and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 35 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.

Peter Bankes will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistants: James Mainwaring, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall

