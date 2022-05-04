Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League
Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday 7 May and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 35 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.
Referee: Peter Bankes
Assistants: James Mainwaring, Timothy Wood
Fourth official: Robert Jones
VAR: Jarred Gillett
Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall
