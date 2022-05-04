Skip to main content

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday 7 May and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 35 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.

Peter Bankes will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Assistants: James Mainwaring, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Jarred Gillett 

Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008863343h
Transfer News

Report: Emerson, Jorginho & Pulisic Included on Juventus' 15-Man Summer Transfer Shortlist

By Matt Debono38 minutes ago
imago1011664695h
News

Levi Colwill Admits Relationship With Chelsea Teammate Tino Anjorin Helps During Huddersfield Loan

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011715040h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Suffer Declan Rice Setback With West Ham Confident Club Captaincy Will Convince Him of Stay

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0043570706h
News

Jim Ratcliffe Set to Re-Submit Chelsea Bid if Todd Boehly Doesn't Finalise Takeover

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011712116h
News

Revealed: What Romelu Lukaku Told Thomas Tuchel's Staff Amid Poor Season

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1010656730h
News

'Next 50 Years' - Sebastian Coe Sends Chelsea Debt Warning Ahead of Their Upcoming Takeover

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011714117h
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso to Wait for New Chelsea Owner Before Making Decision on Future

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1010015187h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must Sell a Senior Midfielder to Sign Transfer Target

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago