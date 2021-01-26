Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League
Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday 27 January and it will be refereed by Andy Madley at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 20 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Madley take charge of the meeting in west London.
Andy Madley will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Andy Madley
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long
Fourth official: Graham Scott
VAR: Lee Mason
Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube