Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday 27 January and it will be refereed by Andy Madley at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 20 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Madley take charge of the meeting in west London.

Andy Madley will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Lee Mason

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube