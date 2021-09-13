Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

The officials have been selected.

Chelsea face Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday 14 September and it will be refereed by Bartosz Frankowski at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 1 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Frankowski take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

Assistant referees: Marcin Boniek (POL), Jakub Winkler (POL)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

AVAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Fourth official: Krzysztof Jakubik (POL)

