September 13, 2021
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

The officials have been selected.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday 14 September and it will be refereed by Bartosz Frankowski at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 1 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Frankowski take charge of the meeting in west London.

Bartosz Frankowski will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

Assistant referees: Marcin Boniek (POL), Jakub Winkler (POL)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

AVAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Fourth official: Krzysztof Jakubik (POL)

