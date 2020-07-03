Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday 4th July and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 33, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in west London.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

Replacement official: Nigel Lugg

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

Statistics

Watford have won only one and lost 13 of their past 17 meetings with Chelsea in league and cup.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home meetings with the Hornets since a 5-1 loss in May 1986 [W8, D4].

Chelsea have won three successive home league games.

Chelsea have lost 10 league matches in a season for only the second time during the Roman Abramovich era, having been beaten in 12 during the 2015-16 campaign.

Chelsea have conceded 29 of their 44 league goals in the second half of games.

Watford have won only one of their past 10 league matches [D3, L6], and are winless in four.

Watford have claimed just two victories in 16 away league games this season [D4, L10] - those triumphs came at fellow strugglers Norwich and Bournemouth.

The Hornets have failed to score in eight away matches, including each of the past three.

