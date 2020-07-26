Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 26th July and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 38, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Adam Nunn, Simon Long

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

Replacement official: Akil Howson

VAR: Simon Hooper

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

----------

Statistics

Chelsea are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Wolves (W4, D1).

Wolves are winless in eight away meetings in all competitions since a 2-1 top-flight victory in March 1979.

Chelsea have not lost their final match of a Premier League season when it was at Stamford Bridge since a 2002 defeat by Aston Villa (W7, D3).

They have lost 12 Premier League fixtures in a season for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard can take pride from Liverpool defeat ahead of Wolves.

----------

Chelsea's eight defeats at Stamford Bridge in all competitions this season is their most in a single campaign since 1985-86.

The Blues have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season, only one short of their highest tally in the competition. They let in 55 goals in 1994-95 and 1996-97.

Victory for Wolves would guarantee them a sixth-place finish, their best in the top flight since 1979-80.

Wolves have 59 points and will finish the season with their highest tally in the top division since that 1979-80 campaign, when they earned 66 points once adjusted to three for a win.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have gained an unrivalled 21 points from a losing position this season, and also surrendered the fewest points (4) when ahead.

----------

