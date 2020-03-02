Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea versus Liverpool on Tuesday 3rd March will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the cup tie - which is live on BBC One.

----------

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Lee Betts, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

----------

Statistics

This is the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs since the 2012 final, which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea have beaten the Reds in five of the past seven FA Cup encounters.

This is their third meeting this season. Liverpool won 2-1 in the league at Stamford Bridge in September, a month after they lifted the Uefa Super Cup on penalties in Istanbul,

Chelsea have won the FA Cup six times this century, the joint-most with Arsenal.

----------

----------

The Blues have lost only one of their past 12 FA Cup ties [W8, D3].

Chelsea have been beaten in just one of 12 home FA Cup fixtures [W10, D1].

Liverpool have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions.

Liverpool have won just one of their past six FA Cup away matches [D2, L3].

----------

----------

