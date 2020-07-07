Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel across London to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday 7th July and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 34, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in south London.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Neil Davies, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: James Linington

Replacement official: Andrew Laver

VAR: Peter Bankes

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

----------

Statistics

Chelsea have won their last four games against Crystal Palace, including a 2-0 victory in November's reverse fixtures.

Palace have recorded just four victories in 21 previous Premier League matches against the Blues (D2, L15).

The Eagles' first league win under Roy Hodgson was a 2-1 home victory over Chelsea in October 2017

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews Crystal Palace clash.

----------

Palace have lost three consecutive games by an aggregate score of 8-0, having previously managed four straight wins without conceding.

The Eagles could fail to score in four successive league matches for the first time under Roy Hodgson.

Palace have won just three of their past eight home league fixtures (D2, L3).

Chelsea have won four of their last five league games, as many victories as they managed in their previous 13 fixtures.

The Blues have accrued 27 points in away matches this term, with only Liverpool and Manchester City gaining more.

Chelsea have scored 33 away goals, the division's second-highest tally, whereas opponents Palace have netted a league-low 12 home goals.

Frank Lampard's side have kept just one Premier League clean sheet away from home this term.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube