Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 10 April and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Selhurst Park.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 31 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in south London.
Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook
Fourth official: Graham Scott
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin
