Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 10 April and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 31 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in south London.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

