Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 19 February and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 26 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in south London.
David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: David Coote
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Neil Davies
