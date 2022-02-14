Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 19 February and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 26 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in south London.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Neil Davies

