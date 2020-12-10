NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday 12 December and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Goodison Park. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 12 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting in Merseyside. 

Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

