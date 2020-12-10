Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday 12 December and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Goodison Park.

----------

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

----------

