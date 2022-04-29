Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday 2 May and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Goodison Park.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 35 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.
Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Kevin Friend
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube