Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday 2 May and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Goodison Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 35 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube