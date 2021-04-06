Confirmed Officials: FC Porto vs Chelsea | Champions League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea face FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday 7 April and it will be refereed by Slavko Vinčić at Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the quarter-final tie, which will see Vinčić take charge of the meeting in Spain.

Slavko Vinčić will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

Assistant Referees: Tomaž Klančnik (SVN), Andraž Kovačič (SVN)

VAR: Pawel Gil (POL)

AVAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Fourth Official: Matej Jug (SVN)

