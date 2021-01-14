NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Confirmed Officials: Fulham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 15 January and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 19 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.

Peter Bankes will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Peter Bankes 

Assistants: Neil Davies, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Mike Dean

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

