Confirmed Officials: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday 29 September and it will be refereed by Jesús Gil Manzano at the Allianz Stadium.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 2 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Manzano take charge of the meeting in Turin.

Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Assistant referees: Diego Barbero (ESP), Ángel Nevado (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Fourth official: José Luis Munuera (ESP)

