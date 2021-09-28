September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

1306397786.0
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

34 seconds ago
sipa_33376747
Match Coverage

Juventus vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

13 minutes ago
sipa_34596317 (1)
News

Jorginho Makes Juventus Admssion Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash

47 minutes ago
Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Set to Miss Chelsea's Matches Against Juventus & Southampton Due to Illness

55 minutes ago
sipa_35156000
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Further Injury Boost Ahead of Juventus Match After Alvaro Morata & Paulo Dybala News

1 hour ago
sipa_35188315 (1)
News

Chelsea boss Tuchel Heaps Praise on Loftus-Cheek Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
CL x Zouma
News

Kurt Zouma Opens up Over Chelsea Exit After Summer Move

16 hours ago
1006753507
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Agent Over Rudiger Contract Extension

17 hours ago
Publish date:

Confirmed Officials: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

The officials have been selected.
Author:

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday 29 September and it will be refereed by Jesús Gil Manzano at the Allianz Stadium.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 2 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Manzano take charge of the meeting in Turin.

Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Assistant referees: Diego Barbero (ESP), Ángel Nevado (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Fourth official: José Luis Munuera (ESP)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube