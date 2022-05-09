Skip to main content

Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday 11 May and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Elland Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 36 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in Yorkshire.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011823476h (2)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel's Summer Chelsea Transfer Wish-List Revealed as Defensive & Attacking Reinforcements Eyed

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011837183h
News

Summer Romelu Lukaku Talks With Thomas Tuchel Planned as 'Key Player' Role Targeted

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011629900h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Can Still Prove His Chelsea Credentials Amid Summer Talks

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009363125h
News

Inside Marcos Alonso & Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Chelsea Bust-Up vs Wolves

By Matt Debono14 hours ago
imago1011823476h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: What Chelsea Need to Learn From Wolves Draw for Leeds United Clash

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago
IMG_6675
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & The Nine Chelsea Players Who Watched U23s as Premier League 2 Survival Confirmed

By Matt Debono19 hours ago
imago1011816331h
News

'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1011819996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago