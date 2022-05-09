Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday 11 May and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Elland Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 36 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in Yorkshire.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube