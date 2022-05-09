Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday 11 May and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Elland Road.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 36 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in Yorkshire.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Kevin Friend
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart
