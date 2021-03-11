Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 13 March and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Elland Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 28 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in Yorkshire.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

