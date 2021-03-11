NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 13 March and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Elland Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 28 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in Yorkshire.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32108495
Transfer News

Chelsea have 'great interest' in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman

sipa_32488091
Match Coverage

Leeds United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32336032
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32562667
Transfer News

Chelsea 'in talks' with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

sipa_32563656
Transfer News

Jorginho's agent confirms summer move to Napoli is a possibility

sipa_32551623
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea interested in AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini

sipa_32419097
Transfer News

Chelsea eye Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as possible Christian Pulisic replacement

sipa_32563317
Transfer News

The three centre-backs on Chelsea's summer transfer shortlist