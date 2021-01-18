NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday 19 January and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the King Power Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 18 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

