November 17, 2021
Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday 20 November and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at the King Power Stadium. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 12 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard

