Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Liverpool host Champions League chasing Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday 21st July and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Anfield.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 37, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Richard West

Fourth official: Lee Mason

Replacement official: Paul Hodskinson

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea's only Premier League victory in their past 10 attempts against Liverpool was by a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge in May 2018 (D5, L4).
  • Liverpool can become the third Premier League club, after Arsenal and Blackburn, to do the Premier League double over Chelsea on four occasions.
chelsea-fc-v-liverpool-fc-premier-league (1)
  • The Reds need just one more victory to set a club record of 31 in a league season.
  • A Liverpool victory would equal the best Premier League home record for a season of 18 wins and a draw. It was previously set by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12).
  • Liverpool have lost three of their past nine Premier League fixtures, following a run of three defeats in 79 matches.

----------

WATCH: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

----------

  • Chelsea could lose 12 Premier League matches for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.
  • The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League, the most of any team in the top half of the table.
  • Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in 18 Premier League away matches this season, their worst return in the top flight since 1991.

----------

