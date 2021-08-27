August 27, 2021
Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

The officials have been selected.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday 28 August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Anfield.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 3 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

