Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday 28 August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Anfield.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 3 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

