Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League
The officials have been selected.
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday 28 August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Anfield.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 3 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
