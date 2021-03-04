Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday 4 March and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Anfield.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

A late referee change was made as Craig Pawson is displaced by Martin Atkinson at Anfield.

