Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday 4 March and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Anfield.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 26 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Martin Atkinson take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.
Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis
A late referee change was made as Craig Pawson is displaced by Martin Atkinson at Anfield.
