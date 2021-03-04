NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday 4 March and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Anfield.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 26 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Martin Atkinson take charge of the meeting on Merseyside.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

A late referee change was made as Craig Pawson is displaced by Martin Atkinson at Anfield.

