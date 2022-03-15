Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Officials: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday 16 March and it will be refereed by Davide Massa at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the last-16 second leg tie of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Massa take charge of the meeting in northern France.

Davide Massa will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Assistant Referees: Filippo Meli (ITA), Stefano Alassio (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Assistant VAR: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Fourth Official: Luca Pairetto (ITA)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009367964h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Romelu Lukaku Can Still Be Chelsea Difference Maker Despite New Role

By Sam Collins13 minutes ago
imago0131678148h
News

MSC Cruises 'Temporarily Withdraws' Marketing Activities With Chelsea Amid Government Sanctions

By Matt Debono26 minutes ago
imago1010578226h (2)
News

Marina Granovskaia's Role Revealed in Chelsea Takeover Talks as Bids Prepared Ahead of March 18 Deadline

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010568245h
News

Chelsea Provide Updates on Ticket Sales as Government Talks Continue

By Matt Debono14 hours ago
imago1010595486h
News

Report: Prospective Chelsea Buyers Hoping to Persuade Antonio Rudiger to Stay Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1010479112h
News

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Spotted in Tel Aviv Following Government Sanctions

By Matt Debono15 hours ago
imago1010595483h
News

Jorginho: Chelsea's Off-Field Distractions Are 'Good Challenge' for Tuchel's Squad

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1010479508h
News

Buyers Interested in Chelsea Takeover Told to Complete Checklist Before Making Offers to Raine Group

By Matt Debono16 hours ago