Confirmed Officials: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday 16 March and it will be refereed by Davide Massa at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the last-16 second leg tie of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Massa take charge of the meeting in northern France.

Davide Massa will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

Assistant Referees: Filippo Meli (ITA), Stefano Alassio (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Assistant VAR: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Fourth Official: Luca Pairetto (ITA)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube