Confirmed Officials: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday 2 March and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Kenilworth Road.

The FA confirmed the officials for the fifth round clash, which will see Bankes take charge of the encounter in Bedfordshire.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistant Referees: Neil Davies & James Mainwaring

Fourth Official: Graham Scott

