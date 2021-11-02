Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League
Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday 2 November and it will be refereed by Felix Brych at the Eleda Stadium.
UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 4 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Brych take charge of the meeting in Sweden.
Felix Brych will be the referee for the European clash.
Referee: Felix Brych (GER)
Assistant referees: Mark Borsch (GER), Stefan Lupp (GER)
VAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)
AVAR: Delajod Willy (FRA)
Fourth official: Daniel Schlager (GER)
