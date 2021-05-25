Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday 29 May and it will be refereed by Antonio Mateu Lahoz at the Estádio do Dragão.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the final in Porto, which will see Lahoz take charge of the meeting in Portugal.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz will be the referee for the Champions League final - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Assistant Referees: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP), Roberto del Palomar (ESP)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP), Iñigo Prieto (ESP), Pawel Gil (POL)

Fourth Official: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

