Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 8 May and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 35 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in Manchester.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

