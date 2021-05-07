Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 8 May and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 35 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in Manchester.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32771329
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32930828
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Screenshot 2021-05-06 at 16.10.04
News

Christian Pulisic 'very frustrated' after being dropped by Thomas Tuchel in Real Madrid win

1002504100
News

'Monumental anger' at Real Madrid towards Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players

1002503371
News

Tuchel: Champions League job not done yet for Chelsea

E0qOgg5XMAE6kNq
News

Inside the Chelsea dressing room after Thomas Tuchel's side booked Champions League final spot

1002504126
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel celebrates with Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge after reaching Champions League final

E0pdn8iX0AMJoOE
Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's youth will carry them for years