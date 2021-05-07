Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 8 May and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at the Etihad Stadium.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 35 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in Manchester.
Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday
