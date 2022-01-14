Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 15 January and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 22 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting in Manchester.

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Read More

Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

