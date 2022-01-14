Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 15 January and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Etihad Stadium.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 22 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting in Manchester.
Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
