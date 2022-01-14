Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 15 January and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Etihad Stadium.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

