Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 24 October and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Old Trafford..
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting at Old Trafford.
Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the league clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
----------
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Simon Long
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube