Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 24 October and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Old Trafford.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting at Old Trafford.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the league clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

----------

