Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west.

Referee: Mike Dean

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Darren Cann

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood

