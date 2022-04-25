Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west.
Mike Dean will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Mike Dean
Assistants: Ian Hussin, Darren Cann
Fourth official: Robert Jones
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood
