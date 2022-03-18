Confirmed Officials: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea face Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter final on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium and the clash will be refereed by Paul Tierney.

The FA have confirmed officials for the quarter final clash, with the two sides playing for their place in the semi-final at Wembley.

VAR will also be in place for the first time at a Championship Club or below in the competition this season.

Paul Tierney will be the man in charge for the match at the Riverside.

IMAGO / News Images

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant Referees: Richard West & Daniel Robathan

Fourth Official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Andrew Madley

AVAR: Simon Bennett

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube