Confirmed Officials: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea face Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter final on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium and the clash will be refereed by Paul Tierney.

The FA have confirmed officials for the quarter final clash, with the two sides playing for their place in the semi-final at Wembley.

VAR will also be in place for the first time at a Championship Club or below in the competition this season.

Paul Tierney will be the man in charge for the match at the Riverside.

Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistant Referees: Richard West & Daniel Robathan
Fourth Official: Kevin Friend
VAR: Andrew Madley
AVAR: Simon Bennett

