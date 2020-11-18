Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting in the north east.

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Simon Hooper

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledge

----------

