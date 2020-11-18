SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting in the north east.

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Simon Hooper

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledge

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trio set to miss Chelsea's game against Newcastle United

Chelsea have been handed a blow as three expected to miss Newcastle clash.

Matt Debono

January Business: Three Alternatives to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice has been well chronicled.

finnw34

What are Chelsea's chances of winning the 2020/21 Premier League title?

In recent weeks, Chelsea have seen their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season increase following recent results.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea set to make fresh January move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

Matt Debono

Could Mateo Kovacic have to self-isolate due to positive Covid test in Croatia squad?

Mateo Kovacic will not have to self-isolate after his Croatian teammate Domagoj Vida was substituted at half-time during Croatia's 3-3 draw against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matt Debono

Reece James on arrivals of duo Hakim Ziyech & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed his relationship with new arrival Hakim Ziyech clicked early on.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour provides positive injury update after knee injury

Billy Gilmour has provided a positive injury update following his return from a long-term knee injury.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set to open contract talks with Kurt Zouma

Chelsea will soon hold talks with defender Kurt Zouma over a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva wants to stay at Chelsea beyond next summer

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted he wants to extend his time at the club beyond next summer.

Matt Debono

PSG: Letting Thiago Silva join Chelsea 'could have been a mistake'

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director believes the French club could have made a mistake by letting Thiago Silva leave on a free transfer.

Matt Debono