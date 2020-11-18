Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Pawson take charge of the meeting in the north east.
Craig Pawson will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Ian Hussin, Harry Lennard
Fourth official: Robert Jones
VAR: Simon Hooper
Assistant VAR: Scott Ledge
