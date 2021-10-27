Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 30 October and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at St. James' Park.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 10 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in the north east.
Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson
VAR: David Coote
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton
