    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 30 October and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at St. James' Park.

    The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 10 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in the north east.

    Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

    Referee: Paul Tierney

    Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

    Fourth official: Martin Atkinson

    VAR: David Coote

    Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

    sipa_32699061
