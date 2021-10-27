Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 30 October and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at St. James' Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 10 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in the north east.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Martin Atkinson

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

