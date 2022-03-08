Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday 10 March and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Carrow Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 28 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in Norfolk.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Jarred Gillet

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

