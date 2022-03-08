Confirmed Officials: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday 10 March and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Carrow Road.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Jarred Gillet

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

