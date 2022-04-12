Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday 12 April and it will be refereed by Szymon Marciniak at the Santiago Bernabeu.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the quarter-final second leg clash of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marciniak take charge of the meeting in Madrid.

Szymon Marciniak will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistant Referees: Paweł Sokolnicki (POL), Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

AVAR: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

Fourth Official: Srdjan Jovanovic (POL)

