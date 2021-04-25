Confirmed Officials: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday 27 April and it will be refereed by Danny Makkelie at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the second leg of the semi-final tie, which will see Makkelie take charge of the meeting in Spain.

Danny Makkelie will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Assistant Referees: Hessel Steegstra (NED), Jan de Vries (NED)

VAR: Kevin Blom (NED)

AVAR: Jochem Kamphuis (NED)

Fourth Official: Orel Grinfeeld (ISR)

