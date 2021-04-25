NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Officials: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday 27 April and it will be refereed by Danny Makkelie at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the second leg of the semi-final tie, which will see Makkelie take charge of the meeting in Spain.

Danny Makkelie will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Assistant Referees: Hessel Steegstra (NED), Jan de Vries (NED)

VAR: Kevin Blom (NED)

AVAR: Jochem Kamphuis (NED)

Fourth Official: Orel Grinfeeld (ISR)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32615195
Match Coverage

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

sipa_33095229
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

sipa_33100398
News

Thomas Tuchel issues demand to Chelsea squad ahead of Real Madrid clash

sipa_33099829
News

Tuchel: Chelsea beating West Ham was significant in race for top four

sipa_33100012
News

Thomas Tuchel tells Timo Werner to 'keep scoring' after West Ham win

sipa_33099423 (1)
News

What Christian Pulisic said on Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham

sipa_33100019
News

Werner: Hudson-Odoi and Abraham told me I'd score against West Ham

sipa_33100398
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'very happy' after 'well deserved' win over West Ham