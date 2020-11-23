Confirmed Officials: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 24 November and it will be refereed by Björn Kuipers at Roazhon Park.

UEFA confirmed the officials for matchday four of the 2020/21 European campaign, which will see Kuipers take charge of the meeting under the lights in France.

Björn Kuipers will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistant Referees: Sander van Roekel (NED), Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

AVAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Fourth Official: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube