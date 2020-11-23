SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Confirmed Officials: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 24 November and it will be refereed by Björn Kuipers at Roazhon Park.

UEFA confirmed the officials for matchday four of the 2020/21 European campaign, which will see Kuipers take charge of the meeting under the lights in France.

Björn Kuipers will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistant Referees: Sander van Roekel (NED), Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

AVAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Fourth Official: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hoping to have Kai Havertz available for Rennes clash

Frank Lampard is hopeful that Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz will travel to France for their Champions League clash against Rennes on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Terry opens up on Ricardo Carvalho partnership & 15 goals against record

John Terry has opened up on his relationship with ex-Chelsea teammate Ricardo Carvalho.

Matt Debono

John Terry hails influence of Thiago Silva's arrival on Chelsea squad

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes the signing of Thiago Silva is a smart one.

Matt Debono

'Change of mentality at Chelsea this season,' says Mason Mount

Mason Mount has labelled Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle United as 'massive' as the Blues extended their unbeaten run.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Antonio Rudiger's return to Chelsea side

Antonio Rudiger returned to the Chelsea side to make his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante's 'really high' performance levels

Frank Lampard has thrown praise on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reflects on pleasing Chelsea win vs Newcastle to extend unbeaten run

Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's performance during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham hails 'fantastic result' after scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle

Tammy Abraham believes Chelsea earned a 'massive' three points against Newcastle United after winning 2-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono