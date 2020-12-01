Confirmed Officials: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday 2 December and it will be refereed by Artur Dias at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

UEFA confirmed the officials for matchday five of the group stages, which will see Dias take charge of the meeting in Spain.

Artur Dias will be the referee for the Champions League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

Assistants: Rui Tavares (POR), Paulo Soares (POR)

Fourth Official: Hugo Miguel (POR)

VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)

Assistant VAR: Luis Godinho (POR)

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube