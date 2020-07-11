Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 11th July and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Bramall Lane

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 35, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Richard West, Darren Cann

Fourth official: Lee Mason

Replacement official: Nick Barnard

VAR: Andy Madley

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

Statistics

Chelsea are unbeaten in four meetings between the clubs (W3, D1), having lost the four previous league encounters.

Sheffield United have won five of their past seven home matches against the Blues, albeit Chelsea did win on their last visit to Bramall Lane in October 2006.

The previous seven Premier League contests between the sides have produced 24 goals in total.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in three league matches (W2, D1).

The Blades have lost just one of their last nine league fixtures at Bramall Lane (W6, D2).

WATCH: Chelsea continued their final preparations at Cobham ahead of the Premier League meeting.

Chelsea have won six of their past eight Premier League fixtures (D1, L1).

They have won their last five Premier League games in Yorkshire and are unbeaten in their last nine in the county (W7, D2).

The Blues have accrued 30 points in away matches this term (W9, D3, L5), with only champions Liverpool gaining more.

Frank Lampard's side have kept just one away league clean sheet this term.

