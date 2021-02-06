Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday 7 February and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Bramall Lane.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 23 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Simon Hooper

Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube