Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday 7 February and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Bramall Lane.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 23 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting.
Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Kevin Friend
Assistants: Simon Beck, Eddie Smart
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: Simon Hooper
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood
