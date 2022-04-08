Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck

Fourth official: Josh Smith

VAR: Lee Mason

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

