Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast.
Referee: Kevin Friend
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck
Fourth official: Josh Smith
VAR: Lee Mason
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes
