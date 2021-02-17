Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 20 February and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at the St Mary's Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 25 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting on the south coast.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Simon Hooper.

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube