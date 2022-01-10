Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday 12 January and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The EFL confirmed the officials for the semi final clash, which will see Marriner take charge of the encounter in north London.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the cup tie.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant Referees: Edward Smart, Scott Ledger

Fourth Official: Robert Jones

VAR: Michael Dean

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube