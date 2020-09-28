Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 29 September and it will be refereed by Lee Mason in north London.

The EFL confirmed the officials for the cup tie, which will see Mason take charge of the cup clash on Tuesday evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lee Mason will be the referee for the fourth round tie - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Lee Mason

Assistants: Mark Scholes and Timothy Wood

Fourth official: Andre Marriner

