NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday 4 February and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 22 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in north London.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Simon Long

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

tottenham-hotspur-v-fulham-premier-league (2)
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sheffield-wednesday-v-preston-north-end-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

1000535156
News

Fikayo Tomori latest: 'A real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger £30M buy-out clause

Upamecano vs Dortmund
Transfer News

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirms Chelsea and Liverpool interest in summer swoop for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Hakimi cover
Transfer News

Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for Achraf Hakimi with Inter Milan looking to cash in on versatile defender in the summer

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-burnley (8)
News

Thomas Tuchel reveals title talk with club director Marina Granovskaia following appointment

Rudi vs Wolves
News

Antonio Rüdiger's displays under Thomas Tuchel hailed by intermediary who helped seal Chelsea transfer

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)
News

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea amid Southampton interest