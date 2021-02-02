Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday 4 February and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 22 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in north London.

Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Simon Long

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

