Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday 4 February and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 22 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in north London.
Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistants: Scott Ledger, Simon Long
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn
