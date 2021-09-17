September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

The officials have been selected.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 19 September and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 5 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in north London.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32699017
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_35009448
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Treb-el? Why Chelsea Should Set Their Sights On First-Ever Treble

Saúl Ñíguez's first training session at Chelsea - Soccer - O
News

Saul Niguez Names Impressive 'Dream' Starting XI of Player's He Has Played With Including a Chelsea Player and Two Former Blues

pjimage (13)
News

'Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku' - Saul Niguez Names Chelsea Players That Have Impressed Him

1006568753
News

'Two Months' - Saul Niguez Gives Estimation to Reach 'Top Level' for Chelsea

pjimage (12)
News

Revealed: What 'Amazing' Thomas Tuchel Told Saul Niguez Following Disappointing Chelsea Debut

pjimage (11)
News

Saul Niguez Makes Honest Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Debut

pjimage (10)
News

Saul Niguez Names Fernando Torres as Former Blue He Spoke to Before Signing for Chelsea