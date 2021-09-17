Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

The officials have been selected.

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 19 September and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 5 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in north London.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

