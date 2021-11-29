Confirmed Officials: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 December and it will be refereed by David Coote at Vicarage Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 14 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting.

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

