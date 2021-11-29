Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed Officials: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 December and it will be refereed by David Coote at Vicarage Road.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 14 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: David Coote 

Read More

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007859665h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 minute ago
imago1008213195h
News

Official: Cesar Azpilicueta Places 29th at 2021 Ballon d’Or

8 minutes ago
imago1008270974h
News

'We Go Again' - Hudson-Odoi Fires Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Watford Clash

31 minutes ago
imago0031811661h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1007760580h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Close to Signing Malang Sarr in January Loan Deal

2 hours ago
imago1008331895h
News

'It's Exciting to Coach' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Happy He Is as Chelsea Manager

2 hours ago
imago1008270830h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Expecting Offer for Chelsea-Linked Federico Chiesa

2 hours ago
imago1008325268h
News

'Two Vital Points Dropped' - Hudson-Odoi On Disappointing Draw With Manchester United

3 hours ago