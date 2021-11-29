Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 December and it will be refereed by David Coote at Vicarage Road.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 14 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting.
David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: David Coote
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Wade Smith
